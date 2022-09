Srinagar,: As per the Extra Ordinary Executive Council Meeting held on September 7 , it has been resolved that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Federation Chamber of Industries Kashmir (FCIK) will be deferred and it will be held on October 25 at 10.30 am at FCIK House Sanat Nagar,Srinagar, Kashmir.

All the incumbent EC Members, Estate presidents, and District presidents, Line representative, Association representatives are requested to contact their members and ensure their participation.