‘Agri deptt to distribute 2.9 crore seedlings among farmers’

Srinagar: Director Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhary Muhammad Iqbal today in a meeting of senior officers reviewed the physical/financial progress on the implementation of centrally sponsored schemes and Capex budget.
On the occasion, Scheme wise/ district wise expenditures on various centrally sponsored schemes were reviewed.
The Director highlighted the importance of effective and timely utilization of funds for the welfare and wellbeing of the farming community.
He said every single penny allocated must be utilized for the development of the agriculture sector and for the benefit of the farming community. He also instructed the concerned officers to submit the utilization certificates immediately on all schemes.
Iqbal impressed upon the officers of departmental farms to make efforts for the optimum utilization of these departmental assets.
‘Department will have to make 2.90 crore of seedlings available to the farming community in the upcoming season and as a team, we will overcome this challenge’, he added.
The meeting discussed the progress on the implementation of centrally sponsored schemes including PM Kissan, Soil Health card scheme, Registration of Bee Keepers on Madhu Kranti portal, Registration of new FPOs etc in detail and instruction regarding various issues were passed on to the concerned officers.
The meeting was attended by Joint Director Agriculture Extension, Joint Director Agriculture Inputs, Joint Director Agriculture Farms, Joint Director Apiculture and Mushroom, Joint Director Agriculture engineering, Joint Director Marketing, Deputy Director Planning, all Chief Agriculture Officers and other senior officers of the department.