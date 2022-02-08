Agriculture deptt continues its drive against unregistered pesticides

Srinagar: Widening the Department’s drive against the distribution and sale of unregistered/banned Insecticides, Pesticides, Seed, a high-level Departmental team led by Director Agriculture Kashmir (Controller Insecticides), Chowdhary Muhammad Iqbal today inspected premises of various insecticide/pesticide dealers of district Pulwama.
During the visit the team took detailed stock of the availability and distribution of various insecticides/pesticides in the district. Stakeholders were asked to strictly adhere to the different provisions of insecticides act 1968 and ensure set quality parameters with respect to the different products (insecticide /pesticides).
Speaking on the occasion, Director Agriculture Kashmir (Controller Insecticides) said that the Department is vigorously working and pursuing an endeavor to ensure that only the genuine quality products (Insecticide/pesticides) reach the customer (the farmer).
The quality of the agriculture inputs (insecticides/pesticides) plays a key role in the successful agriculture enterprise, he added.
Iqbal said that the Department has already adopted a multidimensional monitoring mechanism to stop the movement of unregistered/banned material in the region and therefore are expecting good results in days to come.