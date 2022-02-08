Agriculture deptt continues its drive against unregistered pesticides

During the visit the team took detailed stock of the availability and distribution of various insecticides/pesticides in the district. Stakeholders were asked to strictly adhere to the different provisions of insecticides act 1968 and ensure set quality parameters with respect to the different products (insecticide /pesticides).

Speaking on the occasion, Director Agriculture Kashmir (Controller Insecticides) said that the Department is vigorously working and pursuing an endeavor to ensure that only the genuine quality products (Insecticide/pesticides) reach the customer (the farmer).

The quality of the agriculture inputs (insecticides/pesticides) plays a key role in the successful agriculture enterprise, he added.