Agriculture Deptt inks tripartite agreement with JKHPMC, DSM Leh

This initiative will have a symbolic impact on overall scenario, on one hand it will ensure the supply of fresh vegetables, fruits and other agriculture commodities to the people of UT of Ladakh especially during the period when surface connectivity to Ladakh remains affected and on the other hand it will contribute to the socio economics of the farmers of UT of Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

The agreement was signed on behalf of JKHPMC by MD JKHPMC Shafat Sultan and on behalf of Dragon Super Mart Leh, it was signed by Ghulam Mohiuddin. Pertinent to mention, the Directorate of Agriculture Kashmir and JKHPMC have signed a memorandum of undersigned on 18 January, 2021 regarding the optimization of fresh fruits and vegetable supply chains vis-à-vis fresh vegetables, grown in the temperate climate of Kashmir for the larger benefit of farmer community of Kashmir valley.

The meeting was attended by MD JKHPMC Shafat Sultan, representative of Dragon Super Mart Leh, Joint Director Agriculture Mohammad Qasim Gani, Chief Agriculture Officer, Leh, Tashi TSetan and other senior officers.