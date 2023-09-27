Agriculture Deptt organises training programme for tribal farmers

Ganderbal: Agriculture Department organised an exposure cum training programme for 50 tribal farmers in Ganderbal district.

Deputy Director of Agriculture Trainings Ganderbal on Wednesday organised a one-day exposure cum training programme of 50 tribal farmers from Anderwan and Wangath Agriculture zones of Kangan subdivision to ICAR CITH and this programme was organised in collaboration with CITH Srinagar.

The group of farmers were flagged off by Deputy Director Idrees Bashir and all the farmers were informed about the benefits of the programme for the tribal population as the programme was exclusively for these farmers.