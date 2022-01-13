Agriculture deptt relocates Checkpoint at Lower Munda, Qazigund

The Director said this after relocating the Departmental Lower Munda Checkpoint. He highlighted the importance of close vigil to monitor the inflow of agriculture inputs (Seed, Fertilizer, Pesticides) to Kashmir Division and asked the concerned officers of the Check-point to work in close coordination with the district administration so that the timely action in the right direction could be ensured.

Iqbal said that the availability of quality inputs has a direct and long-term impact on the overall agriculture economy of the region. He impressed upon the concerned officers to adopt and take help from modern scientific technologies in ensuring that only quality agriculture inputs are made available to the farming community.