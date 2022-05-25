'Agripreneurship has huge potential in Kashmir'

Srinagar: Director Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhary Muhammad Iqbal today inaugurated a one-day induction workshop for Agripreneurship on entrepreneurship development in Jammu and Kashmir.
The Agriculture Department jointly with the National Institute for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development (NIESBUD) Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India organized the workshop at the conference hall Agriculture complex Lalmandi, Srinagar.
The Director in his inaugural address on the occasion highlighted the importance of entrepreneurship culture in the farming community.
Marking various opportunities in the sector, he said that the diverse agro-climatic conditions in the region offer a wide range of opportunities to the entrepreneurs in the agriculture sector.
We can produce different vegetables and agricultural crops at times when the rest of the country is not able to produce fresh vegetables and that allows us to explore the marketing avenues and fetch good returns for our produce, he added.
The Director said that the entrepreneurs from Jammu and Kashmir had a great scope in agri- tourism and other allied wings. He asked the educated youth to come forward and adopt agri entrepreneurship because in our region, it is in the early stages and there is a very vast potential in the sector.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Poonam Sinha Director, EE, NIESBUD briefed the entrepreneurs about the different programs by National Institute for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development and various opportunities in the entrepreneurship sector.
She expressed her views on the scope of entrepreneurship in Jammu and Kashmir, handholding and mentoring of entrepreneurs, value addition, and marketing of the produce at national and international levels.
She asked the participating entrepreneurs to become job providers rather than job seekers adding that the promotion of entrepreneurship culture in the farming community could make a big difference and will contribute to the overall development of the economy.