'Agripreneurship has huge potential in Kashmir'

The Director in his inaugural address on the occasion highlighted the importance of entrepreneurship culture in the farming community.

Marking various opportunities in the sector, he said that the diverse agro-climatic conditions in the region offer a wide range of opportunities to the entrepreneurs in the agriculture sector.

We can produce different vegetables and agricultural crops at times when the rest of the country is not able to produce fresh vegetables and that allows us to explore the marketing avenues and fetch good returns for our produce, he added.

The Director said that the entrepreneurs from Jammu and Kashmir had a great scope in agri- tourism and other allied wings. He asked the educated youth to come forward and adopt agri entrepreneurship because in our region, it is in the early stages and there is a very vast potential in the sector.