Aharbal Summer festival witnesses multiple adventure activities

Srinagar: The Tourism Department in collaboration wtth Aharbal Development Authority, and District Administration Kulgam today organised a summer festival at the well-known tourist destination of Aharbal to further promote adventure tourism and off-the-beaten-path tourist destinations.
During this summer festival, multifarious activities and events were carried out which include Trekking expeditions upto Kongawattan and Kounsarnag, Heritage walk with Fossil talk, Angling competition and bicycle rally etc,
The events were flagged-off by Director Tourism, Kashmir, Dr G. N. Itoo.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Kulgam, Showkat Ahmad, CEO, Ahrabal Development Authority, Galib Mohiuddin, officers from the Tourism Department and District administration and a number of nature enthusiasts were present on the occasion.
An important feature of today’s adventure activities was the participation of a trekking group comprising professionals from different fields outside UT which was also flagged off for a trekking expedition to Kounsarnag by Director Tourism Kashmir.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr Itoo said that the event has been organised to promote Aharbal in a big way which possesses huge adventure tourism potential with beautiful and attractive scenic and adventure tourist sites.
The Director Tourism said that due to the efforts of the Department and stakeholders this year the valley remained abuzz with tourists.
He also stated that to provide a wide range of experiences to tourists 75 off-beat tourist sites have been identified with emphasis to promote Adventure tourism to attract more and more tourists and adventure-loving people to these tourist destinations.
Similarly, he added, the Department has notified Homestay guidelines which will give a push to the Rural economy besides giving tourists an exquisite experience of witnessing local lifestyle, cuisine and culture.