Aharbal Summer festival witnesses multiple adventure activities

Srinagar: The Tourism Department in collaboration wtth Aharbal Development Authority, and District Administration Kulgam today organised a summer festival at the well-known tourist destination of Aharbal to further promote adventure tourism and off-the-beaten-path tourist destinations.

During this summer festival, multifarious activities and events were carried out which include Trekking expeditions upto Kongawattan and Kounsarnag, Heritage walk with Fossil talk, Angling competition and bicycle rally etc,

The events were flagged-off by Director Tourism, Kashmir, Dr G. N. Itoo.