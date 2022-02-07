Airtel Payments Bank expands insurance offerings

Srinagar: Adding to the wide range of insurance solutions available to customers on its platform, Airtel Payments Bank has started offering Cyber Insurance in partnership with ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company.
As per the statement issued here, Growth in digital payments and transactions has also led to a surge in online frauds that are becoming increasingly sophisticated.
The cyber insurance solution from ICICI Lombard provides financial protection to customers against potential financial fraud relating to banking, credit or debit card; identity theft; phishing or email spoofing and more.
Airtel Payments Bank customers can purchase this cyber insurance policy within minutes using the Airtel Thanks app.