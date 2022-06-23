'Allow private ITIs to start new courses'

The meeting in detail discussed issues like the introduction of new courses-pending applications, permission for new it is-Applications, the introduction of future technologies, fee Structure, exam Schedules, and admissions/pass-outs for last three years.

The meeting decided that private ITIs should be allowed to open new trades/courses after fulfilling deficiencies, in a time-bound manner.

It was also decided that the private sector must be encouraged for opening of ITIs for imparting skill training to the local youth as well as school-going children.

The meeting decided that the waiting list for admission in Government ITIs shall be circulated among the Private ITIs so that seats in private ITIs are filled as per sanctioned intake capacity.