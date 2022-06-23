'Allow private ITIs to start new courses'

Srinagar: Principal Secretary Skill Development Department (SDD), Dr Asgar Hassan Samoon today chaired and held a meeting to discuss issues related to private ITIs.
The meeting was attended by the Director, SDD, Special Secretary SDD, Joint Director, ITI Jammu/Kashmir, Superintendents of all ITIs, Representative of Private ITIs and other concerned.
At the outset, Principal Secretary, SDD was briefed by the representatives of Private ITIs and put fort various issues before him for consideration.
The meeting in detail discussed issues like the introduction of new courses-pending applications, permission for new it is-Applications, the introduction of future technologies, fee Structure, exam Schedules, and admissions/pass-outs for last three years.
The meeting decided that private ITIs should be allowed to open new trades/courses after fulfilling deficiencies, in a time-bound manner.
It was also decided that the private sector must be encouraged for opening of ITIs for imparting skill training to the local youth as well as school-going children.
The meeting decided that the waiting list for admission in Government ITIs shall be circulated among the Private ITIs so that seats in private ITIs are filled as per sanctioned intake capacity.