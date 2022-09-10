Arise Honda launches Dio sports

Srinagar: At their showroom in Hyderpora Bypass, Arise Honda today unveiled the Honda Dio sports.
The unveiling was performed by the chief guest Bhanu Sharma. Sajad Ahmad Beigh, managing director of Arise Honda, and Sohail Bhat, sales manager, also attended to honour the occasion.
During the event, customers were informed about the features of the scooter such as modern camouflage graphics, sportier alloy wheels, and a silent ACG starter.
“New Honda Dio sports is available in 2 colours with an ex-showroom price of Rs 71900. Honda Dio sports is readily available at our dealership. Further now you can book the vehicle from the comfort of your home without stepping out. The customer needs to login to www.arisehonda.com and book any Honda vehicle and get the delivery at your doorstep,” Sohail Bhat said.