Arise Hyundai launches Facelift Venue

Srinagar: Arise Hyundai on Thursday launched the Hyundai Venue facelift vehicle in Srinagar.

According to the statement issued here, the Hyundai Venue facelift car has been designed to offer solid road presence, a refreshing driving experience and seamless connectivity with 60plus blue link feature with hello ALEXA.

The new car was unveiled by Dr Naveed Nazir Shah, Head of Department Chest Disease Hospital and Directors of Arise Hyundai, Arise MG Himalayan Motors and Sheyrub agencies.