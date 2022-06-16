Army signs MoU for 'Petronet Jammu Super 30'

Jammu: White Knight Corps of the Indian Army on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Centre for Social Responsibility and Leadership (CSRL) and Petronet LNG Limited (PLL) for a coaching project ‘Petronet Jammu Super 30.’

PRO Defence Lt Col Devender Anand, in an official statement, said, “Indian army in J&K, continues its relentless efforts to facilitate the youth of remote areas by providing quality education and thereby enabling them to realise their aspirations.

Project is in continuation of these efforts. Under this project, 30 selected students from the entire Jammu region will be imparted coaching by qualified teachers in a fully residential facility established by the Indian army at Reasi.”