Army signs MoU for 'Petronet Jammu Super 30'

Jammu: White Knight Corps of the Indian Army on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Centre for Social Responsibility and Leadership (CSRL) and Petronet LNG Limited (PLL) for a coaching project ‘Petronet Jammu Super 30.’
PRO Defence Lt Col Devender Anand, in an official statement, said, “Indian army in J&K, continues its relentless efforts to facilitate the youth of remote areas by providing quality education and thereby enabling them to realise their aspirations.
Project is in continuation of these efforts. Under this project, 30 selected students from the entire Jammu region will be imparted coaching by qualified teachers in a fully residential facility established by the Indian army at Reasi.”
Lt Gen Manjinder Singh, GOC, White Knight Corps, interacted with officials of CSRL and Petronet and complimented them for their valuable contribution towards such a noble initiative aimed at guiding the underprivileged youth towards a brighter tomorrow.
“He (GOC White Knight Corps) also emphasized that such initiatives will provide much needed special coaching for higher education to talented youth from remote areas of Jammu region, which will enable the youth for admissions in reputed engineering institutes. Selection of the students for such institutes will be a matter of pride for J&K and the Indian army,” Lt Col Anand said.