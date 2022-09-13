Asgar Samoon reviews Yuwaah action plan, skill mapping for youths

Jammu: Principal Secretary, Skill Development Department (SDD), Dr Asgar Hassan Samoon, today chaired a meeting to review Yuwaah action plan and skill mapping of youths of Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by the Special Secretary, School Education Department; Joint Director Planning SDD; FA SDD; Chief ADAP UNICEF; Education Specialist of UNICEF; Principal, Research and Consulting, Yuwaah Partner and other concerned officers through physical and virtual mode.

During threadbare discussion, a powerpoint presentation was given by the representatives of Yuwaah Partner of UNICEF highlighting the functioning and present status of ongoing survey of the scheme and steps being taken up for the conduct of survey.