Atal Dulloo bats for full utilization of Rs 900 crore available for interest subvention under AIF

The ACS impressed upon the officers that people should be assisted to take benefit under these schemes. He gave out that Agriculture based industry is the future of the UT as our economy is majorly dependent on it. He favoured for creating awareness among the youth to establish their entrepreneurial units under the said schemes. He asked them to increase the number of applicants substantially in the coming days.

Dulloo further impressed upon the officers to renew their efforts for reaping the maximum benefits and bearing tangible results on the ground. He directed the Nodal Officer of the schemes to devise a common format for reflecting the weekly performance of each head of the department under these development programmes.

The ACS also directed the heads of each department to analyze each rejected application by the Committee so that the necessary rectifications are carried out and the same are not repeated in the new applications.