Atal Dulloo reviews progress of CAPEX 2022-23

While reviewing the progress on different parameters of various schemes by these departments, Dulloo directed all HoDs to gear up the field staff so that substantial progress under UT capex can be achieved. He asked them to utilise the resources effectively so that maximum farmers are benefited from these schemes.

The ACS reiterated that the Line Departments should focus on the implementation of beneficiary-oriented schemes and asked them to submit progress reports on a monthly basis.

He stressed upon all the HoD’s to achieve the given deliverables within the assigned guidelines.

Atal Dulloo further delved upon the HoD’s to utilize the CSS funding effectively so that the objective of these schemes is achieved and the benefits are percolated to the common masses. He also asked the officers to complete the RIDF projects within the assigned timeline.