Atal Dulloo reviews progress of CAPEX 2022-23

Jammu: Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Agriculture Production Department (APD), Atal Dulloo today chaired a meeting to review the progress and performance of Animal/Sheep (A/S) Husbandry and Fisheries Departments under CAPEX 2022-23, Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) and NABARD at Civil Secretariat here.
The meeting was attended by Director, Sheep Husbandry Kashmir/Jammu, Director Animal Husbandry Kashmir/Jammu, Special Secretary, Animal/Sheep Husbandry, Director Finance, Director, Fisheries J&K, other senior officers and officials of allied departments.
During the meeting, detailed deliberations were held on physical and financial progress made by the Departments under Capex 2022-23 and CSSs during the current financial year.
While reviewing the progress on different parameters of various schemes by these departments, Dulloo directed all HoDs to gear up the field staff so that substantial progress under UT capex can be achieved. He asked them to utilise the resources effectively so that maximum farmers are benefited from these schemes.
The ACS reiterated that the Line Departments should focus on the implementation of beneficiary-oriented schemes and asked them to submit progress reports on a monthly basis.
He stressed upon all the HoD’s to achieve the given deliverables within the assigned guidelines.
Atal Dulloo further delved upon the HoD’s to utilize the CSS funding effectively so that the objective of these schemes is achieved and the benefits are percolated to the common masses. He also asked the officers to complete the RIDF projects within the assigned timeline.
During the meeting, the ACS was informed that 24 new projects have been submitted to NABARD for funding, while 16 projects are ongoing and at various stages of execution.
It was also informed that the total approved allocation under capex Budget 2022-23 for the Animal/Sheep Husbandry & Fisheries Department is Rs. 12489.85 Lakh.