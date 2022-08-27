AZADI KA AMRIT MAHOTSAV | J&K Bank undertakes country-wide customer outreach programme

Srinagar: Banks are essentially the repositories of trust vested by the stakeholders especially investors and customers in their ability and organisation to maximize the stakeholders’ value through efficient delivery of its products and services.
And in this context, a continuous, healthy and vibrant banker-customer relationship assumes critical importance of which customer feedback is the vital part.
J&K Bank MD and CEO Baldev Prakash made these remarks while presiding over a customer-meet in Zonal Office Mumbai - held as part of the Bank’s massive customer outreach under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav program – in presence of the Divisional Head (RoI) besides Zonal Head and other officers.
He further said, “Therefore, as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, we have undertaken a large country-wide customer outreach program, wherein the management will apprise you about the Bank’s performance and major milestones set by the Bank for enhancing the stakeholder value besides informing you about the initiatives that have been taken in recent past to improve the functioning of the Bank.
Thereafter, we are all ears to take your queries and listen to your valuable feedback not only to understand and resolve the issues involved but to capitalise on that feedback for the betterment of our services and facilities in future.”
“And your feedback helps us in sharpening our focus on ease-of-banking”, MD & CEO added.
Notably, the Bank organised a first-of-its-kind Bank-wide customer meets across the country to apprise, listen, understand and resolve the issues faced by its clientele.
Over 3000 valuable customers attended 30 such meetings conducted simultaneously across the country at Cluster, and Zonal levels of the Bank.
Welcoming the participants at their respective places, the Bank’s General Managers, Divisional Heads and Zonal Heads highlighted the need for continuity in Bank-customer communication and underscored the importance of feedback for achieving excellence in the service delivery systems of the Bank.
The speakers emphasized the symbiotic nature of the relationship between the Bank and its customers and sought the cooperation of the participants for realizing their own growth aspirations by expanding their businesses through the financial support of the Bank.
Reiterating their loyalty to the Bank, the participants appreciated the grand effort and expressed hope that the Bank would meet their genuine expectations.
They urged the Bank to continue the two-way communication in future as well to keep refreshing and deepening the strong relationship.