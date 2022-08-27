AZADI KA AMRIT MAHOTSAV | J&K Bank undertakes country-wide customer outreach programme

Srinagar: Banks are essentially the repositories of trust vested by the stakeholders especially investors and customers in their ability and organisation to maximize the stakeholders’ value through efficient delivery of its products and services.

And in this context, a continuous, healthy and vibrant banker-customer relationship assumes critical importance of which customer feedback is the vital part.

J&K Bank MD and CEO Baldev Prakash made these remarks while presiding over a customer-meet in Zonal Office Mumbai - held as part of the Bank’s massive customer outreach under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav program – in presence of the Divisional Head (RoI) besides Zonal Head and other officers.