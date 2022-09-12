Bajaj Auto launches Pulsar N160 in Kashmir

Srinagar: Bajaj Auto, the world’s most valuable two-wheeler and three-wheeler company, has launched the all-new Pulsar N160 in Kashmir.

According to a statement, it is the latest addition to the Pulsar range, India’s most popular sports motorcycle. The Pulsar N160 is built on the new Pulsar platform that has witnessed an unprecedented response ever since its introduction with the launch of the Pulsar 250 in October last year.

Equipped with segment-first Dual-Channel ABS, the Pulsar N160 is set to become a benchmark for performance and control in the entry sports motorcycle segment.