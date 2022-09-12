Bajaj Auto launches Pulsar N160 in Kashmir

Srinagar: Bajaj Auto, the world’s most valuable two-wheeler and three-wheeler company, has launched the all-new Pulsar N160 in Kashmir.
According to a statement, it is the latest addition to the Pulsar range, India’s most popular sports motorcycle. The Pulsar N160 is built on the new Pulsar platform that has witnessed an unprecedented response ever since its introduction with the launch of the Pulsar 250 in October last year.
Equipped with segment-first Dual-Channel ABS, the Pulsar N160 is set to become a benchmark for performance and control in the entry sports motorcycle segment.
“The new Pulsar N160 has been conceptualised to deliver power, precision, and control like never seen before in the segment. This differentiation philosophy allows the Pulsar N160 to easily straddle the asks of today’s young rider who seeks a motorcycle of sporty character that is also rideable in everyday street conditions.
Dhruv Verma, Vice President - Motorcycles, Bajaj Auto, said, “The Pulsar is known for pioneering India’s sports-motorcycling revolution, and we are happy about extending this to the 160cc segment. Kashmir is one of our prime markets in India for the Pulsar, and we are excited about bringing the new Pulsar N160 to the city. We are hopeful that bikers will experience the perfect street riding experience with this all-new model, which is designed to deliver exactly that.”