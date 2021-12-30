Baldev Prakash takes charge as J&K Bank’s MD, CEO

Srinagar: Baldev Prakash today joined the J&K Bank as its first Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO).

Bank’s Executive President Sunil Gupta, who was flanked by Presidents, Vice-Presidents and other senior officers warmly welcomed the MD & CEO on his first day at the corporate headquarters here.

With his national level knowledge of policy making and strategizing in critical areas of banking at State Bank of India (SBI) besides international exposure in remittances business including treasury operations at Muscat (Sultanate of Oman), Baldev Prakash brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the Bank’s maiden position of Managing Director & CEO.