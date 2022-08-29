Baldev Raina elected as chairperson FADA Kashmir

Srinagar: Baldev Singh Raina, MD & CEO, Peaks Group of Companies, Jammu & Kashmir, was elected as the State Chairperson of the FADA Kashmir Chapter for the years 2022–2024 at the 58th Annual General Meeting of the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA).
As per the statement, Raina was elected unanimously as FADA Kashmir Chapter State Chairperson for the years 2022–24.
The Apex National Body of the Indian Automobiles Retail Industry, or FADA, was established in 1964 and is involved in the sale, service, and spare parts of 2/3-wheelers, passenger cars, SUVs, commercial vehicles, including buses, lorries, and tractors. FADA India covers the whole auto retail industry on behalf of more than 15,000 auto dealers with 26,500 dealerships, as well as other associations of car dealers at the regional, state, and local levels.
Together, FADA employs 45 lakh individuals in auto dealerships and service centres, continuously retraining and up-skilling them without evicting them from their current residences.
An accomplishment recognised by Maruti Suzuki India Limited is Raina's opening of more than thirteen Maruti showrooms in less than 15 years. Maruti Suzuki India Limited has recognised the workshop established at Akhnoor Road as one of the best workshops in the nation. In less than two years after joining the Tata commercial vehicle dealership, he quickly expanded into various Kashmiri locations. In J&K, his organisation now has a 40% market share. The Interlaid Peaks Group has grown to be a major employer in J&K, providing a living for more than 5000 direct and indirect associates.
Vinkesh Gulati, President of FADA, congratulated Baldev Singh Raina on his appointment as State Chairperson for Kashmir Chapter welcomed him on board and showed his confidence in his leadership to drive the FADA Movement in Jammu and Kashmir.