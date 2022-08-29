Baldev Raina elected as chairperson FADA Kashmir

Srinagar: Baldev Singh Raina, MD & CEO, Peaks Group of Companies, Jammu & Kashmir, was elected as the State Chairperson of the FADA Kashmir Chapter for the years 2022–2024 at the 58th Annual General Meeting of the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA).

As per the statement, Raina was elected unanimously as FADA Kashmir Chapter State Chairperson for the years 2022–24.

The Apex National Body of the Indian Automobiles Retail Industry, or FADA, was established in 1964 and is involved in the sale, service, and spare parts of 2/3-wheelers, passenger cars, SUVs, commercial vehicles, including buses, lorries, and tractors. FADA India covers the whole auto retail industry on behalf of more than 15,000 auto dealers with 26,500 dealerships, as well as other associations of car dealers at the regional, state, and local levels.