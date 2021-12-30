Bamboo clusters in Jammu to boost start-ups: Dr Jitendra

New Delhi: Union Minister of State, Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh today said that the Jammu region will soon have three Bamboo Clusters which will boost the start-ups.

Across the country, the Minister said, Bamboo startups are going to play a crucial role in India’s future economy by opening up new opportunities of livelihood. He was addressing the National Workshop on “Bamboo Development Mission” organized by NITI Aayog at Vigyan Bhawan here.