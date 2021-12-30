Bamboo clusters in Jammu to boost start-ups: Dr Jitendra

New Delhi: Union Minister of State, Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh today said that the Jammu region will soon have three Bamboo Clusters which will boost the start-ups.
Across the country, the Minister said, Bamboo startups are going to play a crucial role in India’s future economy by opening up new opportunities of livelihood. He was addressing the National Workshop on “Bamboo Development Mission” organized by NITI Aayog at Vigyan Bhawan here.
Vice-Chairman Niti Aayog, Rajiv Kumar and CEO Niti Aayog, Amitabh Kant also spoke on the occasion.
Dr Jitendra Singh said that it is an irony that bamboo has been in our midst for centuries together but we never realised its importance, as a result of which, all the bamboo from India was being taken away by other countries who would, in turn, develop bamboo products including Agarbatti and sell back to us.
Contrary to popular belief, bamboo is not found only in Northeast but also in other parts of the country including Jammu, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra etc, he added.
Dr Jitendra Singh said that Bamboo could be a key pillar of Agri-Start-ups due to its versatile properties and multiple beneficiary uses in the form of Agarbatti, pillar, fencing, housing, household products, raw materials of crafts, pulp, paper, boards, fabrics industry, fuel, fodder, charcoal, healthy foods, pickle, garments, socks, jewelry, tooth brush, medicine etc.
The precious natural commodity of Bamboo can be used for making bio-ethanol, which would reduce dependence on imported fossil fuel, thereby helping in achieving the goal of Atmanirbhar Bharat in the petroleum sector as well, said the Minister.
Dr Jitendra Singh said, Bamboo clusters will no longer be confined to North-Eastern States and efforts are on to develop the same in Northern, Central and Western parts of the country as well. The Minister informed that a decision has already been taken to develop three Bamboo Clusters in Jammu, Katra and Samba areas for making Bamboo basketry, Agarbatti and Bamboo Charcoal which will provide direct employment opportunities to about 25,000 people.
He disclosed that there are huge reserves of bamboo spread across Jammu & Kashmir which have remained unexplored and largely unutilised.