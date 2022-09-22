Bank advances swell to Rs 1775 cr in Shopian by Q1

Srinagar: To review the performance of Banks under the Annual Credit Plan (ACP 2022-23) for the April-June quarter, J&K Bank today convened District Level Review Committee (DLRC) and DDC meetings.

District Development Commissioner (DDC) Shopian, Sachin Kumar Vaishya chaired the meetings that were attended by DDM NABARD, District level officers of various Government Departments, district coordinators of all the Banks, Govt. departments and other developmental agencies.

Lead District Manager (LDM) Shopian, Farooq Ahmad Bhat informed the house that the Banks operating in the district have disbursed Rs 262.05 Cr to 8565 beneficiaries during the 1st quarter of financial year against the financial target of Rs 1910.41 Cr and physical targets of 32019 beneficiaries under DCP 2022-23, thereby achieving the annual financial targets by 14% and annual physical targets by 27%.