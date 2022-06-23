Banks disbursed Rs 5411 cr credit in Srinagar during 2021-22

Srinagar: To review the overall performance of the Banks and other Financial Institutions under Annual District Credit Plan of Srinagar District for the financial year 2022-23, a meeting of the District Level Review Committee (DLRC) was held under the Chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Muhammed Aijaz Asad at Meeting Hall of the DC Office Complex, here on Thursday.

At the outset, the DC was informed that at the end of the period under review total Deposits of the District Srinagar stood at Rs. 28,092.38 crore and Advance at Rs. 15110.56 crore constitutes 54 percent CD Ratio. Besides Banks have disbursed Rs. 5411.51 crore among 1,07,378 beneficiaries achieving 82 percent of the Annual targets under Annual Credit Plan for financial year 2021-2022, which Includes Rs. 1702.28 Crore under the priority sector and Rs. 3709.23 Crore in non-priority sector.

The DC was further apprised that under Prime Ministers Mudra Scheme Banks operating in the District have disbursed Rs. 524.56 crore among 17588 beneficiaries of Srinagar. While, under PMEG Programme, total 1519 cases were sanctioned and an amount of Rs 80.61 crore was disbursed.