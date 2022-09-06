Best time to invest in India: Goyal at US India Strategic Partnership Forum meet

Goyal reaffirmed India’s commitment to working closely in areas of common interest, saying the focus is on developing the India-US relationship.

Recognizing that India and the US are natural partners in terms of competitive advantages and opportunities they offer to each other, Goyal spoke about the talent that India has provided to the US and the investment that the US has provided to India. He asked US investors to share newer ideas, and suggestions on taking India-US relations to the next level. Noting that both countries share a tremendous interest in a world which is peaceful, open to business, and believes in democracy, transparency, Goyal asserted that the two countries can work collectively to promote global security, stability and resilient supply chains and a growing economy.

Stating that India’s credibility has strengthened across the world in last few years, Goyal mentioned that we have taken transformative reforms and structurally prepared the economy for a higher degree of honest business, recognizing and respecting integrity in business processes, reducing compliance burden, decriminalisation of laws, respecting and trusting and honesty of business persons.

Highlighting that India is a much more open economy now, Goyal pointed out that India is opening up discussions with countries on subjects that were never taken up before such as gender, environment, small and medium enterprises, labour and anti-corruption laws. We are committed to providing growth opportunities both for domestic and foreign investors, he added.