Bhaderkoot Festival attracts huge crowd

Srinagar: The Bhaderkoot Festival, organised by the 2nd Rashtriya Rifles along with the Civil Administration, has begun with great pomp and fervour.

As per the statement, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, P K Pole inaugurated the event along with other civil dignitaries.

At the time, the Divisional Commissioner stated that the Army and civil administration's efforts to map the unexplored areas had increased the number of tourists visiting the Valley.