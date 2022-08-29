Bhaderkoot Festival attracts huge crowd

Srinagar: The Bhaderkoot Festival, organised by the 2nd Rashtriya Rifles along with the Civil Administration, has begun with great pomp and fervour.
As per the statement, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, P K Pole inaugurated the event along with other civil dignitaries.
At the time, the Divisional Commissioner stated that the Army and civil administration's efforts to map the unexplored areas had increased the number of tourists visiting the Valley.
The tourism department has set up homestays in this region and is enticing more locals to sign up for them. It will increase employment prospects and the local economy, according to a statement quoting Pole.
"Approximately 1600 people came all the way to the Bhaderkoot Meadows from various parts of the valley. The events like Kashmir Folk Dance, Skit, and Band Performance have been very well received by the audience. The horse races and ATV rides were a delight for the locals. "
The festival will culminate tomorrow with more dignitaries and artists arriving at the event venue. The Veer Naris, Young Achievers, and Sports Talents will be felicitated by the talented Rajpal Yadav, an actor from Mumbai.