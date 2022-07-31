Bijli Mahotsav held at GDC Anantnag

Anantnag: As part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrating 75 years of India's Independence, the District Administration Anantnag along with the Ministry of Power in association with NHPC, KPDCL today organised the concluding celebration of ‘Bijli Mahotsav’ at Government Degree College.

As per the statement, the concluding ceremony of Bijli Mahotsav was used as a platform to celebrate the collaboration between the Central and gtate Governments and highlight the key achievements of the power sector.

Some of the key highlights, as mentioned by PM in his address include 169 GW of generation capacity added, transforming our country from power deficit to power surplus, 1.6 lakh ckm of transmission lines added, connecting the entire country into one grid emerging as the largest integrated grid in the world.