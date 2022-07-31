Bijli Mahotsav held at GDC Anantnag

Anantnag: As part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrating 75 years of India's Independence, the District Administration Anantnag along with the Ministry of Power in association with NHPC, KPDCL today organised the concluding celebration of ‘Bijli Mahotsav’ at Government Degree College.
As per the statement, the concluding ceremony of Bijli Mahotsav was used as a platform to celebrate the collaboration between the Central and gtate Governments and highlight the key achievements of the power sector.
Some of the key highlights, as mentioned by PM in his address include 169 GW of generation capacity added, transforming our country from power deficit to power surplus, 1.6 lakh ckm of transmission lines added, connecting the entire country into one grid emerging as the largest integrated grid in the world.
The PM also mentioned the achievement of 100 per cent village electrification (18,374) and 100 percent household electrification (2.86 Cr) besides Rs. 2.02 Lakh Cr outlay for system strengthening which has increased power supply in rural areas increased from 12 hours in 2015 to average 22.5 hours at present. Also, the Fastest-growing RE capacity - doubled from ~76 GW in 2014 to ~160 GW now.
PM also interacted with the beneficiaries of the schemes of Power Sector during live online sessions wherein many beneficiaries shared their experiences with the PM on the benefits of power sector schemes.
While giving the concluding remarks on the occasion, Chief Engineer, Kashmir, said that under centrally sponsored schemes KPDCL Anantnag, has achieved 100 per cent electrification in the District in 2018 by installing a number of new receiving stations, laying of HT Lines, installing of new transformers under DDUGJY, Saubhagya, IDPS, etc.