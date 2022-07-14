Binary Interiors opens its showroom at Munawarabad

During the inauguration, the guests appreciated the initiative of Binary Interiors to bring world-class interior products to the Kashmiri public.

"We want to offer the best selection of interior products for every room in your house. We promise to offer premium goods at competitive prices. We have a long history of working with home furnishings, and by opening this showroom, we are elevating that relationship," said Javaid Iqbal Shah, owner of Binary Interiors.

"We will offer the greatest goods in architectural hardware, furniture fittings, kitchen, wardrobe, sanitary, sliding solutions, and surfaces, among other categories.

At the onset of the launch, Nilesh Dave, executive director, Hafele India, said "Hafele unlocks the ideal design inspirations, with the best functionality for your application needs, whether you are an architect or interior designer, whether you are catering to the commercial, hospitality or residential sectors."