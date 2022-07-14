Binary Interiors opens its showroom at Munawarabad

Srinagar: A well-known brand of interior goods, Binary Interiors, opened its main showroom at Munawarabad Chowk, Srinagar.
With its debut, Hafele, a well-known global leader in interior products, can now be found exclusively at Binary Interiors.
The launch was attended by senior officials of Hafele India. The guests included Nilesh Dave, executive director, Hafele India, and owners of Binary interiors among other officials. Haji Ghulam Mohi-u-Din Shah was the guest of honour while Vikas Dubey, Chairman of Indian Institute of Architects, J&K Chapter was among the chief guests.
During the inauguration, the guests appreciated the initiative of Binary Interiors to bring world-class interior products to the Kashmiri public.
"We want to offer the best selection of interior products for every room in your house. We promise to offer premium goods at competitive prices. We have a long history of working with home furnishings, and by opening this showroom, we are elevating that relationship," said Javaid Iqbal Shah, owner of Binary Interiors.
"We will offer the greatest goods in architectural hardware, furniture fittings, kitchen, wardrobe, sanitary, sliding solutions, and surfaces, among other categories.
At the onset of the launch, Nilesh Dave, executive director, Hafele India, said "Hafele unlocks the ideal design inspirations, with the best functionality for your application needs, whether you are an architect or interior designer, whether you are catering to the commercial, hospitality or residential sectors."
"An innovative and space-optimizing range of architectural hardware, furniture fittings, kitchen, wardrobe, sanitary, sliding solutions, and surfaces that have set benchmarks around the world, are yours to experience first-hand. Our showroom displays efficiently manage space and functionality, without compromising on design and comfort.".
With the launch of the showroom, Binary Interiors will be able to provide the best furniture, architectural hardware, and other related fittings. They said that their products will be a combination of smart concepts, innovative solutions, and infinite possibilities.