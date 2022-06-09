Biotech startups up from 50 to 5,000 in 8 years: DrJitendra Singh

New Delhi: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science and Technology DrJitendra Singh revealed here today that the number of Biotech StartUps in the country has increased from 50 to over 5,000 in the last 8 years, because of the support and enabling milieu provided by Prime Minister NarendraModi ever since he took over in 2014.

It is expected to cross the figure of 10,000 by 2025, he added.