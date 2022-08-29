Bivoltine cocoon rearing can help in doubling farmers’ income: Dulloo

Srinagar: Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Agriculture Production Department, Atal Dulloo today stated that Bivoltine Silk is the most demanding in the Indian Silk Industry and there is a huge gap between production and requirements.
Dulloo said this while chairing a meeting to review the functioning of the Sericulture Development Department here at Civil Secretariat.
The meeting was attended by Shabnam Kamili, Secretary in Agriculture Production Department, Manzoor Ahmad Qadiri, Director Sericulture J&K and other officers of the Department.
The ACS remarked that J&K has enormous potential for bivoltine silk production due to congenial climatic conditions and can play an important role in meeting the requirements of the power loom sector in the coming years.
The meeting was briefed by Director Sericulture about the various activities of the Department viz-a-viz focus areas and Schemes/ programs to be implemented for increasing the Bivoltine Cocoon Production and Productivity in the coming years.
He was also informed about the various issues and strategies being adopted to realize the envisaged vision of the Department.
The ACS directed the adoption of a multipronged strategy with action plans for each sub-sector focusing on identifying potential areas and using a cluster approach through SHG/SRLM societies to provide additional income-generating sources. At the same time use of technological interventions in the form of e-marketing platforms for cocoon growers and the establishment of more reeling units under ODOP needs to be given priority.
The full revival of the Silk factories of JKI (Silk Filatures) by the Industries Department to promote silken products, particularly the Sarees, and Stoles which are the most demanding items of women folks all around the country, he said.