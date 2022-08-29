Bivoltine cocoon rearing can help in doubling farmers’ income: Dulloo

Srinagar: Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Agriculture Production Department, Atal Dulloo today stated that Bivoltine Silk is the most demanding in the Indian Silk Industry and there is a huge gap between production and requirements.

Dulloo said this while chairing a meeting to review the functioning of the Sericulture Development Department here at Civil Secretariat.

The meeting was attended by Shabnam Kamili, Secretary in Agriculture Production Department, Manzoor Ahmad Qadiri, Director Sericulture J&K and other officers of the Department.

The ACS remarked that J&K has enormous potential for bivoltine silk production due to congenial climatic conditions and can play an important role in meeting the requirements of the power loom sector in the coming years.

The meeting was briefed by Director Sericulture about the various activities of the Department viz-a-viz focus areas and Schemes/ programs to be implemented for increasing the Bivoltine Cocoon Production and Productivity in the coming years.