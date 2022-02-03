'Blue' Economy crucial to India's future: Dr Jitendra

New Delhi: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh said Blue Economy from ocean resources will be crucial to India's future.

In reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha today, Dr Jitendra Singh stated that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government of India’s Vision of New India by 2030 enunciated in February 2019 highlights "Blue" Economy as the sixth dimension of its vision. Rs. 150 crore was provisioned during 2021-22 for Deep Ocean Mission, he added.