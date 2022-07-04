Bollywood - Mohit's entrepreneurial venture

An IT expert, Mohit Anand was inspired to venture into the entrepreneurial field and his dream came true with the opening of multi-cuisine restaurant Bollywood in the Channi Himmat area of the Jammu district after six years of toiling away for a continuous 12 hours in a single day at multinational firms in Delhi and Jammu.
Mohit worked in Delhi as an IT expert in a multinational company and the working hours would expand up to 12 hours a day.
“I could not find time for myself or for my family members although I was getting a good salary. There was hardly any social life for four years,” he says.
He said that when he returned to his hometown in Jammu and joined a private sector bank, the situation remained the same even as the bank would close at 4 or 5 PM on a daily basis during working days.
“We would work till 8 PM and this routine had detached me from the work. I was not able to spend time with my family,” he says and recalls how this tiredness and stress made him think, “If I can work for others for 12 hours, why can’t I work for myself.”
He says that he shared his thoughts with his family members and friends and both of them supported it. Accordingly, he says that his friend Tarun Verma also joined him and they laid the foundation of a Bollywood restaurant in Channi Himmat. However, he had not resigned from the bank till then.
“Gradually, I fully joined the restaurant and the work was going on smoothly before Covid19. We were earning good profit and had a good number of employees,” he said and adds that the Covid19 had an adverse impact on their business.
“We were getting less number of orders/customers due to covid19 pandemic situation. However, the situation has improved with the passage of time.”
He says that he has dedicated his entire time to the restaurant and it has turned out to be a success with the support of his colleague following hardships at the initial stage. He says that “The people must fulfil their dream. The dream becomes successful when you put in the effort and that is what we did not succeed in after taking the risk.”