Bring roadmap for making skill development institutions attractive: Samoon to Consultants

Srinagar: Principal Secretary, Skill Development Department (SDD), DrAsgar Hassan Samoon today said that time has come to reorient our Polytechnic colleges and Industrial Training Institutions (ITIs) so that they becomes more attractive and job guaranteeing centres.

DrSamoon asked the consultants, hired by the SDD for providing them the roadmap for making these institutions more viable and relevant under present circumstances.

He urged them to study all the models adopted elsewhere and correlate them with our circumstances to postulate solutions that are imperative and operative in nature.

The Principal Secretary asked them that they should visit skill institutions all over J&K before drawing any conclusions. He exhorted upon them that their report should be a kind of SWOT analysis in which all our weaknesses and threats are highlighted with corresponding corrective measures suggested against each of them.

DrSamoon asked the consultants to talk to the faculty, students, industries as well as other professionals here to guage the actual loopholes afflicting our institutions. He encouraged them to examine all the aspects like curriculum, faculty, infrastructure and machinery available in these institutions and see if all of it is relevant and used optimally.

The Principal Secretary impressed upon them to make this exercise an outcome based one that is in coherence with our expectations. He enjoined upon them to submit the interim report within three months and final report not after the expiry of six months period.

The consultants made a presentation on the nature and scope of work they want to carry out. They gave out that there are several areas they want to study before tabling their report. These include demand assessment of industries and market, aspiration mapping of aspirants and post training trails of students and scope and area of improvements and up gradations.

On the occasion anMoU was also signed between the SDD and Delhi based consultancy firm which officially marked the beginning of this premier exercise.