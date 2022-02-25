BSNL announces discount mela

Srinagar: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has announced a discount mela for its customers.

The customer can clear their outstanding old dues and avail discounts.

"BSNL Kashmir is holding mega discount melas across all customer service centres in Kashmir, wherein the customer can avail attractive Discounts on payment of Old Outstanding," BSNL PRO Masood Bala said in a statement.