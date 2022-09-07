Budgetary exercise to begin from Oct 10

New Delhi: With the Indian economy showing signs of recovery and concerns about a global recession, the finance ministry will begin the process of preparing the annual budget for 2023–24 on October 10.

The following year’s budget will need to handle important challenges like high inflation, increasing demand, job creation, and getting the economy back on a sustained growth path of 8 percent or more.

Nirmala Sitharaman, the finance minister, stated earlier in the day that the government’s top priorities right now are creating jobs and accelerating development because inflation is no longer “red-lettered.”