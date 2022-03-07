‘Business delegation from Gulf countries to visit J&K for investment purpose’

Srinagar: Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) J&K chapter today organised its annual session with a theme of J&K @ 75 to 100 agenda to “Making J&K an Aspirational Destination”.
Principal Secretary, Industry and Commerce department, Ranjan Prakash Thakur, appreciated CII’s efforts in promoting investment in J&K.
He said soon Jammu would be connected to international destinations. “ It is possible to alter the investment mood in J&K. Soon many infrastructure projects will be completed which will change the ecosystem of investment and economy in J&K.”
Ranjan said Emaar, Lulu, Noon and DP World will soon set up business in J&K. He also mentioned that a major business delegation from Gulf countries would be visiting J&K soon on the 20th of March which will lead to further investments in J&K. He also mentioned that major Healthcare players of India will be soon coming to J&K to set up hospitals.
Welcoming the guest’s Chairman CII J&K, Ravnish Gulati, explained the theme adapted by CII for the year and emphasised the need for improvement in three macro parameters of Knowledge, Governance and Infrastructure.
Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar was the chief guest of the program. He spoke about the transformation happening in J&K and said UT administration is determined to bring in a monumental change in the infrastructure, economy and governance of J&K,
Mission Director, Jal Jeevan Mission, Abid Rasheed Shah appreciated the efforts of CII to organise the session on this topic He further added that development should be customised, and the aim should be growth in different sectors of J&K.
Prior to that Anshuman Magazine, Deputy Chairman CII Northern Region assured full support of CII to the government of J&K and stressed the need for better infrastructure and enhancement in standards of living in J&K which will further help the goal of making j&k an aspirational destination. He said CII will work as the partner to the government when it comes to promoting investments in J&K
Vice-Chairman, CII J&K, Dr Ehsan J Syed, shared his views on transforming the tourism Infrastructure of the UT. He outlined the importance of improvement in three areas of Knowledge, governance, and infrastructure.
The session was well attended by many industrialists in both physical and online mode.