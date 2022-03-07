‘Business delegation from Gulf countries to visit J&K for investment purpose’

Srinagar: Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) J&K chapter today organised its annual session with a theme of J&K @ 75 to 100 agenda to “Making J&K an Aspirational Destination”.

Principal Secretary, Industry and Commerce department, Ranjan Prakash Thakur, appreciated CII’s efforts in promoting investment in J&K.

He said soon Jammu would be connected to international destinations. “ It is possible to alter the investment mood in J&K. Soon many infrastructure projects will be completed which will change the ecosystem of investment and economy in J&K.”

Ranjan said Emaar, Lulu, Noon and DP World will soon set up business in J&K. He also mentioned that a major business delegation from Gulf countries would be visiting J&K soon on the 20th of March which will lead to further investments in J&K. He also mentioned that major Healthcare players of India will be soon coming to J&K to set up hospitals.