CAIT Kashmir holds meeting with district representatives

“The issues of financial institutions like banks, service taxes and awareness on GST were also discussed threadbare at the maiden meeting and all such issues will remain at the priority whenever any meetings are held with the administration,” the handout added.

It’s pertinent to mention that the CAIT is the apex body of traders in the country representing some eight crore traders and forty thousand trade associations and chambers across the county.

The CAIT said the issues of all the districts of Kashmir will be taken on board for decision-making from time to time with the sole motive of the betterment of the shopkeeper community in particular.