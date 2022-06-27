CAIT opens Kashmir office; nominates office bearers

Srinagar: The Confederation of All India Traders or CAIT - the apex trade body in the country has opened its Kashmir office here nominating some prominent traders as its office bearers.

A spokesman said in a statement said, the Kashmir chapter of the CAIT is being headed by Omar Mukhtar Bhat as the President, Pir Imtiyaz as Senior Vice President, Treasurer Farhat Koul, Chief Advisor Fayaz Khan, Joint Secretary Wasim Khan and Farhan Kitab as General Secretary.

The office-bearers of the CAIT in Kashmir said they will work for the cause of the shopkeeper community and will also launch awareness campaigns on issues related to trade especially tax and service charges for smooth functioning of the business activities.