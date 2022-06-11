CCIJ delegation calls on Principal Secretary HUDD

While speaking on the occasion, Arun Gupta raised the long pending demand of the Transport Nagar area regarding black topping and construction of drains etc over there. The Principal Secretary assured the Chamber team that the tenders for this would be floated in this month and the issue would be resolved as early as possible.

While discussing the matter regarding execution of lease deeds in respect of shops in Shiv Market Railway Station Jammu, the Principal Secretary Housing and Urban Development directed the VC JDA to come up with a clear picture before 18th of this month so that this issue could be resolved once for all.