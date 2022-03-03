CCIK advocates for modifications in J&K Bank’s OTS scheme

“The borrower should be at liberty to take the insurance policy of the loan amount from any company,” he said. The CCIK President further requested the JKB management to not publish the details of the defaulters in the newspapers which damages their business reputation. CCIK said most of the business units in the Valley are under financial stress due to sluggish business on account of repeated Covid lockdowns and slow economic activities.

The chamber urged the LG Administration to take into account the financial crisis of the businessmen and impress upon the JKB to provide a moratorium for restructuring the loans so that NPAs are revitalized.