CCIK seeks capital infusion for revival of Kashmir’s economy

Srinagar: The Associated Chamber of Commerce and Industry Kashmir (CCIK) has urged the government of India to extend special financial assistance to Jammu and Kashmir in its Union Budget in order to revive the beleaguered economy.
In a statement, CCIK President Tariq Rashid Ghani said after reducing J&K to union territory, the Union Government had promised fast-paced economic development in the region which has been not happened due to repeated lockdowns since the Abrogation of Article 370.
“We were badly hit by the lockdown imposed after Article 370 abrogation. Then Covid struck the world which has not helped the business community to rebuild. The government needs to announce an unprecedented financial package to Jammu and Kashmir to generate economic growth,” said Ghani.
He said agriculture, horticulture, handicrafts, tourism, traders, small business units, and new startups need fresh capital infusion to catapult the growth of the Union Territory.
“Government of India has to keep Jammu and Kashmir in the special category since no economic growth took place since Aug 2019. Unless there is huge capital infusion to various economic sectors, the economic activities may not jump-start to required levels,” said CCIK President.
CCIK said the government needs to announce a tax holiday for J&K, waive off interest accumulated since Aug 2019, interest subvention scheme, fresh capital on low rate of interest, GST holiday, moratorium of two years on fresh loans, reservation in tenders at all India level to local entrepreneurs.