CCIK seeks capital infusion for revival of Kashmir’s economy

“We were badly hit by the lockdown imposed after Article 370 abrogation. Then Covid struck the world which has not helped the business community to rebuild. The government needs to announce an unprecedented financial package to Jammu and Kashmir to generate economic growth,” said Ghani.

He said agriculture, horticulture, handicrafts, tourism, traders, small business units, and new startups need fresh capital infusion to catapult the growth of the Union Territory.

“Government of India has to keep Jammu and Kashmir in the special category since no economic growth took place since Aug 2019. Unless there is huge capital infusion to various economic sectors, the economic activities may not jump-start to required levels,” said CCIK President.