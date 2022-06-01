CCIK urges J&K Bank to lower interest rate on loans

Srinagar: A delegation of the Chamber of Commerce and Industries Kashmir (CCIK) today met the CEO, MD J&K Bank, Baldev Prakash in which business community members raised issues confronting them and sought their redressal.

As per the statement, the CCIK delegation was headed by its president Tariq Rashid Ghani, Chairman Tourism Committee CCIK, Mushtaq Ahmad Chaya, Qaiser Mir, Adnan Shah, Showkat Hussain and Arif Ahmad.