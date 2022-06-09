‘Centre is committed to improve agriculture sector of J&K’

Pulwama: As part of the Central Government’s Public Outreach Programme-III, the Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Kailash Choudhary today visited Pulwama district.

The Minister e-inaugurated High Tech Polycarbonate greenhouse constructed at the cost of Rs 20 lakh.

He also distributed cheques among the progressive farmers and sanction letters of community borewell and handed over keys to tractors.

On the occasion, the Minister said that the Central Government is committed to improve the agriculture sector of Jammu and Kashmir and suggested the use of the latest technology to increase agricultural productivity.