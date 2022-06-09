‘Centre is committed to improve agriculture sector of J&K’

Pulwama: As part of the Central Government’s Public Outreach Programme-III, the Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Kailash Choudhary today visited Pulwama district.
The Minister e-inaugurated High Tech Polycarbonate greenhouse constructed at the cost of Rs 20 lakh.
He also distributed cheques among the progressive farmers and sanction letters of community borewell and handed over keys to tractors.
On the occasion, the Minister said that the Central Government is committed to improve the agriculture sector of Jammu and Kashmir and suggested the use of the latest technology to increase agricultural productivity.
He said a lot of schemes have been introduced to improve the overall performance in Jammu and Kashmir and a target has been set to provide every possible help to boost the agricultural sector.
Later, the Minister interacted with public delegations that raised several demands and issues pertaining to their respective areas. The Minister assured the delegations of timely resolution of their grievances on a priority basis.
Interacting with the delegations, the Minister said that the Central Government is implementing various developmental plans for the overall development of J&K and urged people to take benefit from various schemes launched in this regard.
Sharing the vision of the Prime Minister, he said the “SabkaSathSabkaVikas” slogan by the Prime Minister is not merely a slogan but a mission that will ensure the paradigm shift in the socio-economic condition of the people who belong to the weaker sections of society. He said the special hand-holding of the under-privileged communities will help in making the lives of the people better.