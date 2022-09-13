‘Centre plans $2.5 billion compensation to oil companies’

New Delhi: Aiming to shore up huge quarterly losses incurred by state-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) like Indian Oil Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, and Bharat Petroleum Corporation, the government plans to pay them $2.5 billion as partial compensation, according to a Bloomberg report.

The losses have been incurred by the OMCs as they absorbed international crude prices, however the report, quoting sources, said that while the Petroleum Ministry had sought a far greater amount, the Finance Ministry agreed only to $2.5 billion as a cash payout.

The partial compensation to OMCs has also been planned to rein in cooking gas prices, the Bloomberg report said.