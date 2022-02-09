Centre to states: Implement stock limit order on oilseeds, oils to check prices

New Delhi: To contain the price rise in edible oils and oilseeds, the states have been asked to implement the Centre's stock limit order on the commodities without causing any disruption in the supply chain and impacting the trade, an official release said on Wednesday.

The Union Consumer Affairs Ministry on February 3 notified an order extending the stock limits on edible oils and oilseeds for another three months till June 30 this year and also specified the stock limits.