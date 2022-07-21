'CoEs to support entrepreneurship in J&K'

Srinagar: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar today chaired a meeting to review the progress of the Skill Development Department in collaboration with Tata Technologies for transforming Technical institutions of J&K into futuristic Centres of Excellence (CoEs) at the Civil Secretariat here.
During the meeting, Advisor Bhatnagar held in-depth deliberations with the representatives of Tata Technologies on the proposed collaboration between the Government of Jammu and Kashmir and Tata Technologies for the establishment of 40 CoEs across J&K.
The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary, Skill Development Department (SDD), Dr Asgar Hassan Samoon; Director SDD, Sudershan Kumar. Special Secretary, SDD, Mohammad Ashraf; Global Head, Govt. Projects and Skill Development, Tata technologies, Sushil Kumar; Global Director Education and Skill development, Pushkaraj Kaulgud; Project Manager, Tata Technologies, J&K, senior officers of SDD and I&C department and other concerned officials.
Speaking during the meeting, Advisor Bhatnagar remarked that these COEs will act as technological and industrial hubs for MSMEs as well as support entrepreneurship culture across Jammu and Kashmir. He added that the centres will also help in the advanced skilling of students aligned to key industries of J&K.
While speaking on different aspects of this initiative, Advisor Bhatnagar delved upon the representatives of Tata Technologies that an action plan in advance should be formulated for establishing these CoEs besides all the requirements for successful implementation this initiative should be studied well in advance.
He added that the objective of this initiative should be achieved and therefore it is imperative for the concerned stakeholders to maintain smooth coordination and synergy while implementing this project.
The Advisor further asked the representatives of Tata Technologies to develop a plan for course and trade upgradation of Technical institutions of J&K so that innovations and skill development of students can be facilitated.
Pertinently, under this collaboration, Tata Technologies will establish 40 Centers of Excellence in ITIs across Jammu and Kashmir, out of which 20 centres will be established in this fiscal.