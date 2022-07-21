'CoEs to support entrepreneurship in J&K'

While speaking on different aspects of this initiative, Advisor Bhatnagar delved upon the representatives of Tata Technologies that an action plan in advance should be formulated for establishing these CoEs besides all the requirements for successful implementation this initiative should be studied well in advance.

He added that the objective of this initiative should be achieved and therefore it is imperative for the concerned stakeholders to maintain smooth coordination and synergy while implementing this project.

The Advisor further asked the representatives of Tata Technologies to develop a plan for course and trade upgradation of Technical institutions of J&K so that innovations and skill development of students can be facilitated.

Pertinently, under this collaboration, Tata Technologies will establish 40 Centers of Excellence in ITIs across Jammu and Kashmir, out of which 20 centres will be established in this fiscal.