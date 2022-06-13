Commissioner FDA inspects food processing units in Lassipora

Srinagar: Commissioner Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) J&K, Shakeel-Ur-Rehman conducted a surprise inspection of various Food Processing units in Industrial Growth Centre Lassipora Pulwama.
As per the statement, Commissioner FDA along with the food safety team in Pulwama conducted a surprise inspection of various Food Processing units in the Industrial Growth centre Pulwama.
“During the inspection, some processing units were found deficient in house testing facilities and some of the units were found to deviating from the sanitary and hygienic parameters mandated under FSSA 2006.”
“Commissioner, FDA directed the concerned officers to issue improvement notices in respect of all such units and ensure the deviations are rectified within 30 days.
In-house testing facilities are mandatory for milk and packaged drinking water units, to ensure their food products meet the quality parameters mandated under FSSA,” the statement reads.
The food handlers were advised to adhere to hygienic manufacturing practices as prescribed under Food Safety & Standards Act 2006, strictly and remain updated with the latest techniques of improvement.
Further samples of Skimmed Milk Powder and Packaged Drinking water were sent for analysis.
The Commissioner FDA directed, all the officers of the department to conduct random and surprise inspections particularly of all the manufacturing preferably spices, edible oil, cereals and cereals products, bakery products, milk and milk products and also other certain food products and furnish weekly reports in this regard.