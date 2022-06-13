Commissioner FDA inspects food processing units in Lassipora

“Commissioner, FDA directed the concerned officers to issue improvement notices in respect of all such units and ensure the deviations are rectified within 30 days.

In-house testing facilities are mandatory for milk and packaged drinking water units, to ensure their food products meet the quality parameters mandated under FSSA,” the statement reads.

The food handlers were advised to adhere to hygienic manufacturing practices as prescribed under Food Safety & Standards Act 2006, strictly and remain updated with the latest techniques of improvement.

Further samples of Skimmed Milk Powder and Packaged Drinking water were sent for analysis.