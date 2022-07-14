Commissioner State Taxes meets traders, industrial associations in Jammu

Jammu: Commissioner State Taxes, Dr Rashmi Singh and Principal Commissioner CGST, Mahesh Kumar Rastogi chaired an Interactive Session with Traders and Industrial Associations on Goods & Services Tax (GST) here at Excise & Taxation Complex.

The session was called to share the milestones on completion of 5 years of GST rollout, the latest updates and also to receive feedback and suggestions from the businesses to improve operational efficiency.

Others representing the administration included Additional Commissioner Administration & Enforcement Jammu, Nitu Gupta; Additional Commissioner Tax Planning & Advance Ruling J&K, Ankita Kar and Joint Commissioner CGST, Amit Kumar among Deputy Commissioners and other officers of the department.

In the welcome address, Nitu Gupta informed that the session has been organised to provide a common platform for the government and the businessmen to share relevant information and updates, especially after the recently concluded meeting of the GST council.