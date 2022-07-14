Commissioner State Taxes meets traders, industrial associations in Jammu

Jammu: Commissioner State Taxes, Dr Rashmi Singh and Principal Commissioner CGST, Mahesh Kumar Rastogi chaired an Interactive Session with Traders and Industrial Associations on Goods & Services Tax (GST) here at Excise & Taxation Complex.
The session was called to share the milestones on completion of 5 years of GST rollout, the latest updates and also to receive feedback and suggestions from the businesses to improve operational efficiency.
Others representing the administration included Additional Commissioner Administration & Enforcement Jammu, Nitu Gupta; Additional Commissioner Tax Planning & Advance Ruling J&K, Ankita Kar and Joint Commissioner CGST, Amit Kumar among Deputy Commissioners and other officers of the department.
In the welcome address, Nitu Gupta informed that the session has been organised to provide a common platform for the government and the businessmen to share relevant information and updates, especially after the recently concluded meeting of the GST council.
Dr Rashmi Singh, while addressing the house, appreciated the role of associations in improving compliances, and enrolling more dealers in the GST system and urged all present to bring greater awareness on relevant laws and procedures.
On the policy issues raised during the meeting, she stated that the inputs and suggestions would be examined and taken up with the appropriate authorities and forums.
On certain issues requiring operational clarification, she assured that SOPs will be formulated and shared.