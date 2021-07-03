Compact plantation of Aloevera in Jammu on anvil

He also directed for establishing one Olive oil extraction plant at Ramban for production of olive oil and emphasized that apart from increasing production focus should be laid on branding and packaging of the farmers produce.

He exhorted upon the officers to select areas for plantation of different crops in clusters and concentrate on area specific crops so that the production of fruit crops may be commercially exploited.

He asked the concerned for establishment of Farmer Producer Organizations of those fruit crops. We should focus on introduction of plantation of exotic varieties and make year 2021-22 as the golden year in the history of Horticulture.

Principal Secretary said that the department would be celebrating Horticulture week with effect from 14th to 20th July followed by massive plantation drive. He asked the officers to ensure that 6 lakh fruit plants shall be planted during the ensuing rainy season. He also asked to prepare a Detailed Project Report for development of Chakroi Farm, R.S. Pura, on modern lines so that funds shall be released immediately for its development.