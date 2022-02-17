Contractors threaten to boycott works over non-payment of bills

He said that contractors have a right to demand their payment but unfortunately, the government is not paying any heed to our grievances. " Such laws are being imposed on contractors that it has become difficult for them to work and at the same time it has slowed down the pace of developmental works."

"Government owes contractors a whopping sum of Rs 685 crore and it seems no efforts are being made to release it," Dar said.

He said that the renewal of contractors' cards should be done immediately as it would delay the contractors from participating in the tendering process. He said that some bureaucrats were obstructing the construction work.