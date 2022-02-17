Contractors threaten to boycott works over non-payment of bills

Srinagar: Contractors in Kashmir have threatened to boycott government works if the administration fails to clear their pending bills.
General Secretary, Central Contractors Coordination Committee. Farooq Dar said that the government has failed to release our pending bills as a result of which contractors are suffering a lot for none of their faults.
He said that contractors have a right to demand their payment but unfortunately, the government is not paying any heed to our grievances. " Such laws are being imposed on contractors that it has become difficult for them to work and at the same time it has slowed down the pace of developmental works."
"Government owes contractors a whopping sum of Rs 685 crore and it seems no efforts are being made to release it," Dar said.
He said that the renewal of contractors' cards should be done immediately as it would delay the contractors from participating in the tendering process. He said that some bureaucrats were obstructing the construction work.
“Lieutenant governor is in favor of development and construction in Jammu and Kashmir, but the bureaucrats are thwarting his program, Dar warned the government that if their problems were not resolved, they had no choice but to boycott the construction work," Dar said.