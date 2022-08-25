Controller Legal Metrology visits HP Bottling Plant at Pampore

Srinagar: Controller, Legal Metrology Department, M.K.A. Drabu today visited the Hindustan Petroleum (HP) LPG bottling plant at Pampore.
During his visit, he reviewed the functioning of the bottling plant and directed the company officials to adhere to the Standard Operating Procedure while ensuring prescribed net contents of LPG in each cylinder supplied to the distributors for further distribution across the valley. He also reviewed the stock position and safety Measures taken by the company.
The Legal Metrology Officers conducted net content checking of different sample sizes of LPG cylinders filled with gas which has 14.2 kg of net cooking gas and cylinder weight is prominently written on each cylinder.
It was informed that as many as 12,000 LPG cylinders are filled on a daily basis at the plant.
He was also informed that the company conducts sample net content checking before its supply to various dealers and it has an inbuilt mechanism to ensure the net content in each vessel.
It was also given out that 2.5lacks equivalent of LPG cylinder stocks are available in the plant while more than 50000 LPG cylinders are in transit.
The Controller asked the departmental official to work with added zeal and ensure daily net conduct checking in the market so that consumers get exactly the quantity of LPG in the Cylinder they get and do not face any inconvenience with regard to the availability of essential commodities.