Controller Legal Metrology visits HP Bottling Plant at Pampore

Srinagar: Controller, Legal Metrology Department, M.K.A. Drabu today visited the Hindustan Petroleum (HP) LPG bottling plant at Pampore.

During his visit, he reviewed the functioning of the bottling plant and directed the company officials to adhere to the Standard Operating Procedure while ensuring prescribed net contents of LPG in each cylinder supplied to the distributors for further distribution across the valley. He also reviewed the stock position and safety Measures taken by the company.

The Legal Metrology Officers conducted net content checking of different sample sizes of LPG cylinders filled with gas which has 14.2 kg of net cooking gas and cylinder weight is prominently written on each cylinder.

It was informed that as many as 12,000 LPG cylinders are filled on a daily basis at the plant.